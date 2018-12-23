Watch: Train crashes into stalled tractor-trailer

MIDLAND, Texas - The driver of a tractor-trailer that stalled on railroad tracks in a Texas town escaped injury when his vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon, KOSA reported.
According to Midland officials, the driver of the truck scrambled out of the train’s way in time and called 911, the television station reported. The truck was hit by a Union Pacific train headed for Dallas.
WATCH: Thankfully no one was hurt when a train crashed into an 18-wheeler in Midland along Wall Street. (Video courtesy of Matthew Gutierrez)https://t.co/lTPtfDe5Gu pic.twitter.com/oGxsgMXJIs— CBS7 (@CBS7News) December 18, 2018
A Union Pacific spokesman told KOSA that the truck was high-centered, causing it to get stuck on the tracks, KOSA reported.
Officials have yet to determine what caused the truck to stall, the television station reported.
