We want to hear from you: Which unconventional Christmas movie do you love?

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas movie time!

Last year, Yahoo Entertainment attempted to settle the decades-old debate about whether or not Diehard counts as a Christmas movie (spoiler alert, the country remains divided). The question got us thinking, what are some other surprising holiday movies in people's rotations around this time of year?

Are you revisiting Gremlins every year? Are you a “Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ is a Christmas movie” person? Do you love a niche holiday special from the 70s that you can only find in the depths of YouTube? We want to know!

There are no wrong answers here. What will you and your family be curling up on the couch with some hot chocolate to watch this holiday season?