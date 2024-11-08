Week 10 lookahead: Lions-Texans deep dive, one thing to watch in EVERY game | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald as they look ahead to Week 10 of the NFL season by deep diving on the biggest matchup of the weekend and giving one thing to watch in every single game.

Nate and Charles start with the Detroit Lions taking on the Houston Texans on Sunday night, as it's hard to see how Houston can stop the Lions from dominating both sides of the ball, but Nate points out that having Joe Mixon on the field makes a big difference. Both predict a Lions win, but there is a scenario where C.J. Stroud can play enough hero ball to keep it close.

Next, Nate and Charles give one thing to watch for every Week 10 matchup as they get into the one interesting matchup in the Munich game, a big rookie quarterback battle, the Pope sending encouraging words to the New Orleans Saints, how Bo Nix can beat the Spagnuolo defense, Jayden Daniels vs. Mike Tomlin, how Aaron Rodgers will attack the Arizona defense and much more.

Nate finishes up with a mailbag question on the Los Angeles Chargers run game as he takes a closer look at the offense in its first year under Jim Harbaugh.

(4:35) Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans

(20:25) New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers

(26:10) New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

(31:10) Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

(34:55) Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colts

(38:15) San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(42:25) Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

(47:30) Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers

(51:20) Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(53:15) Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

(57:25) New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals

(1:01:30) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders

(1:06:40) Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams

(1:12:20) What's wrong with the Chargers run game?

