Week 4 recap: Ravens run over Bills, Jayden Daniels dazzles and Chiefs lose Rice | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 4's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. From SNF's clash between the Bills and Ravens to dissecting the impact of the Chiefs losing Rashee Rice, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover everything you need to know. The two recap a wild Week 4 and discuss which games we should care about the most, sort or care about and the ones that could have been an email:

(1:00) - Matt's Care/Don't Care monologue for SNF Bills-Ravens

(11:30) - Matt and Andy's games they really care about: MIN@GB, JAX@HOU, PIT@IND, WSH@AZ

(43:00) - Matt and Andy's games they sort of care about: KC@LAC, NO@ATL, LAR@CHI, CIN@CAR, PHI@TB

(1:06:00) - Scott and Andy's games that could have been an email: NE@SF, CLE@LV, DEN@NYJ

