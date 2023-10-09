Week 5 recap: Purdy and Niners demolish Dallas, Burrow and Bengals show pulse

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday:

1:54 - DAL VS. SF: Why it's time to accept Brock Purdy as a legit franchise QB

13:26 - JAX VS. BUF: Calvin Ridley is ready to be an elite WR again

21:20 - PHI VS. LAR: Kupp and Nacua can co-exist, Jalen Hurts is officially underrated

26:22 - HOU VS. ATL: Did Desmond Ridder save his job this Sunday?

31:46 - KC VS. MIN: How concerning are Kelce and Jefferson's injuries?

38:55 - TEN VS. IND: Is Zach Moss really going to be a thing post-Taylor contract?

45:40 - CIN VS. AZ: Is Joe Burrow officially back?

50:42 - PIT VS. BAL: Will these two teams every play a normal game against each other?

54:20 - DET VS. CAR: The Lions are serious contenders in the NFC

58:25 - NYJ VS. DEN: Breece Hall to the moon?!

1:00:45 - NYG VS. MIA: Is this Dolphins team the best offense we've ever seen?

1:02:45 - NO VS. NE: The Patriots might be the worst team in the AFC

