West Virginia couple accused of neglect in death of toddler

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. - A West Virginia couple is accused of child neglect in connection with the death of their 21-month-old son, WVSN reported.
Mercer County deputies arrested Christy Moore, and Corey Moore on Thursday.
According to court documents obtained by WVSN, Christy Moore took the child to the emergency room, where doctors said the boy weighed just 14 pounds and was malnourished. The boy was also pale and unresponsive and died before doctors could airlift him to another hospital, the television station reported.
The Moores told investigators that the boy became sick in early November and lost between 14 to 18 pounds, WVSN reported. They admitted to investigators they had made a mistake not seeking medical help sooner.
"It is one of those things that's easily averted and will all the programs that are out there, especially in Mercer County,” Chief Deputy Joe Parks told WVSN. “I really do not see how someone could excuse it as a parent," Parks said.
More charges could be filed over the dead boy’s three siblings, deputies told the television station reported.
