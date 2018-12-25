What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, other stores open on the day after Christmas?

Maybe the sweater didn’t fit, or Aunt Edna didn’t realize that orange isn’t your color, but either way, many folks across the country will be heading back to stores Wednesday to return or exchange their Christmas gifts.
If you are heading back into the shopping fray, here is a list of times some major retailers will open on the day after Christmas.
Note: Some chain stores may have different operating hours. You can click on the links below, then find your location on the store’s website to verify local times.
Dec. 26 store hours:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Apple: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Belk: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Best Buy: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bloomingdale's: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Costco: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. (some stores open at 9 a.m.) to 9 p.m.
- DSW: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Five Below: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fry's Electronics: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- GameStop: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kmart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kohl's: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lord & Taylor: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Macy's: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Marshalls: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Michaels: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Neiman Marcus: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Old Navy: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ross: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: 8 a.m. to various closing times.
- Sam's Club: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sears: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sierra Trading Post: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. – hours vary at some stores.
- Staples: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Stein Mart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Ulta: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Walmart: Stores open at 6 a.m.
