What to watch: Week 1 college football viewer's guide

We made it. The official start of the 2024 college football season is here.

Week 0 was just an appetizer, though it was a tasty one with Georgia Tech's upset win and Montana State's wild comeback against New Mexico. Things really get going this weekend, however, as there are three matchups between teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

There are 21 games on Thursday — including Colorado's tricky home game against perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State — and six games Friday before things really get going on Saturday. Here are the games that you need to make sure to watch this Labor Day weekend. All times are Eastern and all games are on Saturday unless noted.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Clemson

Time: Noon | TV: ABC | Line: Georgia -13.5 | Total: 48.5

The first official Saturday of the season starts with what could be the game of the week. We’re hedging a bit because of that two-touchdown spread. It’s the first matchup between the two teams since they opened the season in Charlotte in 2021. That game was hardly a thriller. Georgia won 10-3 as Clemson’s offense struggled mightily.

Clemson enters this game looking to get its offense on track after a rough first season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. After a promising end to the 2022 season when he took over as the Tigers’ starter, QB Cade Klubnik averaged just 6.3 yards a pass a season ago and threw for fewer than 3,000 yards despite throwing over 450 passes.

Georgia QB Carson Beck is one of the top favorites for the Heisman in 2024 after a stellar first season as the Bulldogs' starter in 2023. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft won't have Brock Bowers to throw to this season, but Georgia still has plenty of talent on the outside. Keep an eye on Georgia's backfield in this game. With Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton now gone, Roderick Robinson was the Bulldogs' leading returning rusher in 2024. He's out for a while because of toe surgery, and former Florida running back Trevor Etienne could miss the game via suspension. He was arrested for DWI over the offseason and reached a plea deal.

If Etienne doesn’t play, Georgia’s lead back will likely be Branson Robinson. The former four-star recruit rushed for 341 yards as a freshman in 2022 before missing the 2023 season because of a knee injury.

No. 8 Penn State vs. West Virginia

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: Penn State -8.5 | Total: 51.5

It’s our first chance to get a glimpse of what could be a totally new Penn State offense. The Nittany Lions hired former Kansas co-offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to be PSU’s new offensive coordinator and his biggest task is to help Drew Allar play better in big games.

Allar has shown massive promise at times but failed to complete 50% of his passes in each of Penn State’s losses to Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss a season ago. The defense also has a new coordinator as former Indiana coach Tom Allen takes over that side of the ball following Manny Diaz’s departure to Duke. Four of Penn State’s five leading tacklers return, including standout defensive end Abdul Carter.

West Virginia should be a good first test. The Mountaineers were 9-4 a season ago and bring back the majority of an offense that scored over 31 points per game last season. That includes the team’s top three leading rushers, as RBs Jahiem White (842 yards) and CJ Donaldson (798 yards) both return along with QB Garrett Greene (772).

No. 19 Miami at Florida

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Miami -2.5 | Total: 54.5

The first game of the season doesn’t make or break a team’s season — Florida State fans are sure ascribing to that theory ahead of the first expanded College Football Playoff. But boy, does it feel like there’s a lot at stake in this in-state rivalry game.

Miami enters the season with high expectations and a transfer quarterback. The ACC could be up for grabs if FSU's performance against Georgia Tech was a sign of things to come and a win coupled with a Clemson loss would give the Hurricanes a step up on their two main ACC foes. Cam Ward's Heisman odds have dropped precipitously in recent weeks as he takes over as Miami's starter following two seasons at Washington State.

Florida, meanwhile, may need this game for bowl eligibility at the end of the season. Seriously. The Gators have talent on both sides of the ball, but they also have the toughest schedule in college football. Florida needs as many wins as it can get before a final five-game stretch that goes Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. A victory over the Hurricanes would be a huge boost for Billy Napier's standing among Florida fans and a big step toward the Gators' first winning season since 2020.

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas A&M -3 | Total: 46.5

Notre Dame doesn’t shy away from tough openers. Three years ago, the Irish visited Florida State and got an overtime win. In 2022, Notre Dame visited Ohio State.

Saturday night is QB Riley Leonard’s first game in a Notre Dame uniform after transferring to Duke. He had a great 2022 season before his 2023 was hampered by injuries. With growth in the wide receiver room, don’t be surprised if Notre Dame’s passing offense is better than it was a season ago with Sam Hartman.

The Irish’s biggest question is up front, where three starters from 2023 need to be replaced including No. 5 NFL Draft pick Joe Alt. His replacement, Charles Jagusah, is already out for the season because of an injury suffered in fall camp.

If Notre Dame hangs with the Aggies in the trenches, that’s a great sign for the Irish. Mike Elko’s Texas A&M defense has lots of new faces but is still plenty talented. The group includes former Purdue edge rusher Nic Scourton and fellow transfers Solomon DeShields (Pitt) and Jaydon Hill (Florida). Connor Weigman returns as the Aggies’ starting quarterback with the goal of staying healthy for the whole season. Weigman played in just four games a season ago because of a foot injury.

No. 13 LSU vs. No. 23 USC

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday | TV: ABC | Line: LSU -4.5 | Total: 64.5

If the best game of the weekend isn’t in Atlanta, it very well could be in Las Vegas. Both teams are looking to answer defensive questions from last season and be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.

LSU hired Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker after the Tigers allowed 28 points and 6.1 yards per play a season ago. The defense’s struggles were glaring in LSU’s three losses last year. The Tigers were 10-0 when giving up fewer than 40 points and 0-3 when allowing 42 or more.

The defense should be better, but will the offense be worse? Garrett Nussmeier takes over at QB for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and LSU also has to replace first-round wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Don’t sleep on Nussmeier, but asking him to replicate Daniels’ production is an incredibly tall task.

USC hired UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to run the defense after Alex Grinch’s units kept getting gashed. The Trojans also allowed 6.1 yards per play last season and opponents scored nearly 35 points per game.

QB Miller Moss officially takes over for Caleb Williams after a stellar bowl game. He’ll have a lot of new faces around him at the skill positions, as USC needs to replace its top two leading rushers and four of its top six receivers from 2023.

Other games to watch

North Carolina at Minnesota (8 p.m. Thursday, Fox): Neither team enters the season as a top-tier contender in their conferences, but it's still a rare opening weekend power conference matchup. UNC coach Mack Brown has kept coy about his starting QB as Conner Harrell and Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson have been competing for the job.

South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State (2 p.m., ESPN+): The Cowboys should win this one but don't be surprised if a reloaded South Dakota State gives Oklahoma State some trouble, especially in the first half. The Jackrabbits are the defending FCS champions and enter the season at No. 1. OSU, meanwhile, returns a ton of players from a team that made the Big 12 title game a season ago despite an embarrassing Week 2 loss to South Alabama.

Colorado State at No. 4 Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN): The Longhorns shouldn't have much issue against a Colorado State team that should compete for a spot in the Mountain West title game. But Texas also needs to answer a couple questions on offense around Quinn Ewers, especially at the suddenly thin running back spot given the preseason injuries to CJ Baxter and Christian Clark.

Boise State at Georgia Southern (4 p.m., ESPN+): Our pick to make the College Football Playoff as the Group of Five representative has a tricky opening trip ahead of a game vs. Oregon in Week 2. Georgia Southern could contend for the East Division title in the Sun Belt. Don't be surprised if this game is close entering the fourth quarter.

Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN): The Crimson Tide should win this one easily, but you should turn this game on for a few minutes to get your a glimpse of an Alabama team that isn't coached by Nick Saban. We're very intrigued to see what Kalen DeBoer's offense looks like with Jalen Milroe at QB.

Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan (7:30 p.m., NBC): It's the first game of the post-Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan and this Wolverines team looks a lot different than the one that won the national title a season ago. The pressure is on Alex Orji to succeed J.J. McCarthy after getting limited playing time a season ago.

Boston College at No. 10 Florida State (7:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN): The Seminoles are looking to bounce back after their Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. An 0-2 start would be disastrous. Boston College enters as a 15.5-point underdog in Bill O'Brien's first game as the team's head coach.