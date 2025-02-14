What's next for Aaron Rodgers? Breaking down the NFL offseason's biggest questions | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are back to talk about all of the biggest storylines and questions looming over the NFL this offseason. They kick things off talking about Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets parting ways, discussing possible landing spots for the 41-year-old quarterback. They also speculate about the futures of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Then they zoom out to discuss the franchises that have the biggest questions to answer, starting with the New Orleans Saints and their new head coach Kellen Moore. They also ponder on what the Tennessee Titans will do with the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the contract saga between the Cincinnati Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase and the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager vacancy. They finish the show out with some mailbag questions!

(4:30) What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

(11:38) Will the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

(19:59) Where will Sam Darnold end up?

(27:50) Will the 49ers grant Deebo Samuel’s trade request?

(31:49) Kellen Moore takes over in New Orleans

(41:25) What will the Titans do with the #1 pick?

(48:25) What’s going on with the Bengals?

(52:57) Why don’t the Jags have a GM?

(59:46) Mailbag!

