White Sox fans embrace infamy with jeers, chants and a marriage proposal

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Chicago White Sox fans hold up a 121 sign during the sixth inning in the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If you're a Chicago White Sox fan, you don't walk into your team's potential record-breaking loss without a sense of self-deprecating humor and a burning fury toward team owner Jerry Reinsdorf. Both were on display Tuesday.

With the White Sox playing the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago fans embraced the surreality of a team on the verge of their 121st loss, which would break the MLB record set by the 1962 Mets. They were full ready to watch their team slip into infamy, with cheers for the Angels, chants for Reinsdorf to sell the team and ultimately jeers when the White Sox made an improbably comeback in a 3-2 win.

The absolutely knew what they were walking into.

A large "SELL THE TEAM" banner made its way into the park, getting unfurled behind home plate.

And one bold fan even went as far as proposing to his girlfriend, if the White Sox video board is to be believed. We do not know how Veronica responded, but are rooting for her.

The most White Sox of moments arrived in the fifth inning, when a Mickey Moniak infield pop-up resulted in pitcher, catcher, first baseman and third baseman all converging for an easy out. A Little League-esque miscommunication resulted in the ball hitting the ground, and another "sell the team" chant.

The crowd was so in it to lose it that when Angels second baseman Jack López homered in the eighth inning to put the team from Anaheim up 2-0, there were resounding cheers, in addition to boos, chants, muttering and who knows what else.

It was a weird night.

The reaction was much more clear when the game ended. After an eighth inning rally, the White Sox took the lead and kept it with a save by former Angel Justin Anderson.

The home crowd booed the home team.

So the White Sox avoided their 121st loss for one night, but that likely won't change the vibe for their final two home games against the Angels. Barring a miracle, the record is coming, and Chicago fans will likely accept it if it pushes Reinsdorf any closer to selling his beleaguered franchise.

