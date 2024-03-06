Who is Jason Palmer, the Democrat who beat Biden in American Samoa's Democratic caucus? Here's what we know.

President Joe Biden's streak of Democratic primary wins was interrupted on Super Tuesday by Jason Palmer, a self-described entrepreneur with almost no political profile. The unknown candidate won 51 of the 91 votes cast in the small island territory of American Samoa, earning four delegates to Biden's two.

Though Palmer's posts on X seemed to suggest that he had campaigned in American Samoa in person, the 52-year-old told told the AP in an interview after his win Tuesday night that he'd "been campaigning remotely, doing Zoom town halls, talking to people, listening to them about their concerns and what matters to them."

Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa. The Meet & Greet in Malaeimi was a perfect way to learn more about what locals need the most. As a Democratic Candidate on the ballot, I’m here for the fight #AmericanSamoa #JasonPalmer pic.twitter.com/uDcZBTXG2r — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) March 4, 2024

So what do we know about him? Not much at the moment.

According to the Associated Press, Palmer says he is a Baltimore resident who has worked for various businesses and nonprofits. A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Palmer lists his most recent employer as a venture capital firm that specializes in education and technology, and says he held high-level positions at Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the past. In a blog post, Palmer wrote that he started his first "EdTech" business in 1998.

Palmer experienced a "surge in momentum" ahead of Tuesday's primary, according to Samoa News. A resident praised him for "giving American Samoa the attention it deserves!"

Talofa Lava! On 3/5, vote Jason Palmer, Democratic Candidate for President running against #Biden. American Samoa needs federal funding for economic development, infrastructure, climate crisis, healthcare, & education. I offer direct action for funding & representation,… pic.twitter.com/qbDdDDgy0y — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) February 28, 2024

According to campaign finance records, Palmer has loaned his campaign more than $500,000 of his own money.

American Samoa participates in primary races, but does not take part in the general election. In 2020, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's win in the territory was the only primary victory of his campaign.