Who was Yahya Sinwar? Israeli military says it killed Hamas leader responsible for Oct. 7 attacks

The Israeli military claims it killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the southern Gaza Strip Wednesday night.
Sinwar has been credited with being the mastermind behind the , during which over 1,100 people were killed and 250 were taken hostage. It was the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust.
Israel Defense Forces said in on Oct. 17 that they were investigating whether Sinwar was one of the three terrorists killed during a patrol in Gaza. that Israel was , which is on file from his time in prison, to determine whether he was one of the terrorists killed. IDF stressed there were no hostages in the area.
Hours later, the IDF posted that they had "" Sinwar.
Sinwar's death is the most significant assassination of a Hamas official since , and , were both killed in July.
Who was Yahya Sinwar?
Sinwar, 61, had since joining the group in the early 1980s and took over as the head of the political bureau within the organization in July after former leader in Iran.
Sinwar and Deif are believed to be . Both Sinwar and Deif had been by the U.S. State Department since 2015.
As of reporting in August, Sinwar has not been seen publicly since the attacks. In December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF had , but it was discovered that Sinwar was hiding beneath Rafah in southern Gaza. Israel reported in an airstrike in July.
"He chose to send the butchers into our bedrooms to kill our babies," Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israeli military, in 2023. "And when they chose to go full front against Israel, they signed their own death warrant. A dead man walking. We will get to that man."
What does Sinwar’s death mean for the Israel-Hamas war?
Since Sinwar was considered Israel's top target, his death would be, as , "a major boost to the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."
reported in early October that Sinwar was blocking ceasefire and hostage exchange deals and U.S. negotiators thought he, and therefore Hamas, had no intention of reaching a deal with Israel.
In September, Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, that Israel was "determined" to capture or kill Sinwar and that the nation has "no intention to stay in Gaza" after that is accomplished.