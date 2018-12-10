  • Whopper of a mistake: Burger King customer charged $1,000 for penny burger

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    

    This was a whopper of a mistake.

    A Los Angeles man said he was charged more than $1,000 when he tried to take advantage of Burger King’s penny Whopper deal the fast-food giant is offering through its phone app, KTRK reported.

    The “Whopper Detour,” which debuted Dec. 4 and runs through Wednesday, sends customers to McDonald’s locations, where they can order Burger King’s Whopper for 1 cent, according to Adweek.

    Boyce Harvey was one customer who wanted to take advantage of the deal. But when he selected the Whopper Detour in his phone app and went to pick up his sandwich, the restaurant manager said he could not find Harvey’s order, KTRK reported.

    Harvey chose another deal, but said he was stunned when he was charged $1,093.91, causing a large overdraft on his bank account, the television station reported.

    Burger King officials are working to straighten out the error, KTRK reported.

