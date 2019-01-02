  • Whopper: Woman catches 88-pound catfish

    That’s one big fish, and it doesn’t appear to be just a fish story.

    The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a photo of a huge catfish recently caught in Kentucky Lake, WPSD reported.

    Paula Cathey Smith said the fish, which looks to be as large as a child, is a personal best, WTVF reported.

    Smith said she didn’t keep the trophy catch but rather let it go to swim another day, WPSD reported.

