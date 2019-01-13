  • Wife of furloughed federal employee wins $100K, SUV in Virginia Lottery

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ASHBURN, Va. - A Virginia woman whose husband is a furloughed federal worker did not have to worry when no paycheck was forthcoming from the federal government. Winning $100,000 and a new SUV in the Virginia Lottery will ease plenty of anxieties.

    “I cried. I couldn’t believe it,” Carrie Walls, of Ashburn, said in a lottery news release Friday.

    Walls, who served 13 years in the Air Force, hit the jackpot Dec. 4 when her name was chosen from among 554,000 entries in the “Ford Expedition Plus $100K” promotion, according to the release.

    Walls picked up her check and Ford Expedition on Friday.

    Her next move? Walls said she plans to take her family to Disney World, according to the lottery release.

