Wild, long brawl erupts at end of Texas A&M-Commerce's OT win over Incarnate Word

Things erupted into a very, very ugly scene in San Antonio on Monday night.

Players and coaches from Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word were shaking hands after the Lions' 76-72 overtime win against Incarnate Word at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center on Monday like normal. Then suddenly, a wild all-out brawl broke out on the court.

There were multiple punches thrown. Several people were sent to the floor. Coaches, players, staff and others tried repeatedly to separate the fight and calm things down, but nothing seemed to work. It went on for more than a full minute, and spilled repeatedly all over the court and around the arena.

It was total mayhem.

Here is full video of the WILD brawl between Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Commerce tonight pic.twitter.com/Xe6VpQGcgu — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 20, 2024

It’s still unclear what caused the incident to break out in the first place. Announcers calling the game on ESPN+ said that a “young girl” in the crowd was “hurt and hit” as a result, and that a team staff member had “blood on his face.”

Neither school nor officials from the Southland Conference had addressed the issue after the game.

Both schools were sitting at the bottom of the Southland Conference standings entering the game. Incarnate Word holds just an 8-18 record, and A&M-Commerce sits at 10-17. Lions star Kalen Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime, and then he hit a clutch 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to push them to the win.

This marked the second meeting between the two schools this season, both of which were won by the Lions.