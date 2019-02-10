  • Wildlife center will name a salmon after your ex, feed it to bears for Valentine's Day

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    GRANTS PASS, Ore. - Looking for something a little more dramatic than naming your ex after a cockroach to get revenge this Valentine's Day? The 1,000-pound brown bears at Oregon's Wildlife Images animal rehabilitation center have you covered.

    According to KTVL, under the "Catch & Release" promotion, the center will name a salmon after your ex and feed it to the bears, Kodi and Yak, for a $20 donation.

    "Did you fall hook, line, and sinker for someone who broke your heart?" the facility wrote on its website. "Kodi & Yak would love to help you get your revenge!"

    Donors will receive a certificate, as well as photos of the bears "destroying your ex," the center said.

    If you'd rather pay tribute to a special someone, the nonprofit also is offering its "A Great Catch" promotion.

    "Have you found a keeper?!" the facility's website asks. "Send them some extra love and support a healthy diet for our brown bears by providing a salmon in your sweetheart’s honor! In exchange for a $20 donation, we’ll provide you with a special certificate, and photos of Kodi and Yak enjoying your salmon!"

