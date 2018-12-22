  • Will airports be affected by government shutdown?

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Many federal agencies will be disrupted as a partial government shutdown will likely begin at midnight.

    Wondering about air travel? Here’s what you should know.

    Air travel services should continue to operate without interruptions, as should U.S. Customs and Protection agents. Amtrak, a government-owned corporation, would also function as usual.

    That’s because employees under the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration are considered essential. They are necessary to protect life and property, performing such actions as processing passengers, USA Today reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

    These employees may not be paid on time, though.

    More than 50,000 TSA agents and more than 50,000 CBP agents would be working without pay, according to a fact sheet released by the Democratic staff of the Senate Appropriations Committee. These essential employees are typically paid retroactively whenever Congress approves a funding bill.

    If you’re curious about the federal departments and services that would be affected by a shutdown, take a look here.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories