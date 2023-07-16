Wimbledon 2023: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic in Men's Final

Novak Djokovic is looking to capture his third major title of 2023 and 24th of his illustrious career. Standing in his way at the All England Club is top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who is seeking his first victory at Wimbledon and 2nd major overall.

Follow all of the action here:

10:48 A.M. ET — Djokovic rushes the net for a thrilling save to hold serve and tie the second set at 5-all.

10:25 A.M. ET — Djokovic holds serve to keep the second set even at 3-all.

007 here to see if the 7-time champ finishes the job.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AGJCTtykub — TENNIS (@Tennis) July 16, 2023

10:04 A.M. ET — Djokovic wasted no time returning the favor, breaking Alcaraz in the third game of the second set.

9:58 A.M. ET — Despite dropping the first set, Alcaraz got off to a fast start in the second, winning the first game and appearing to be more settled in his first final at centre court. Alcaraz went up 2-0 after breaking Djokovic. It was just the 4th service game Djokovic has lost at this year's tournament.

🔴 ALCARAZ NOW WITH AN EARLY BREAK!



As in the first set, this time with roles reversed, it's the Spaniard who takes the lead in the second set. Carlos is getting back into the match, he's smiling and seems to be playing much better. pic.twitter.com/cOEiMrnboJ — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) July 16, 2023

9:45 A.M. ET — Alcaraz managed to pick up a game before a dominant Djokovic landed the final blow of the first set, winning 6-1. Per ESPN, Djokovic is 79-1 all-time at Wimbledon when winning the first set.

9:38 A.M. ET — Djokovic started fast against Alcaraz, going up 5-0 in the first set. The Serbian faced break point in the fourth game before eventually overwhelming the Spanish youngster to save serve.