Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets for men's title

In a generational battle matching the king of men’s tennis and the young Spanish star intent on taking his throne, Carlos Alcaraz knocked off Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match 1-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon championship and his second major overall.

Alcaraz’s victory at the All England Club denied Djokovic the 24th Grand Slam title of his career — and his third in 2023.

Alcaraz, 20, was the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 2006. The last time the 36-yesr-old Djokovic lost at Wimbledon, Alcaraz was only 10 years old.

After Djokovic breezed through a 6-1 first set, the second set defined the type of thrilling back-and-forth action expected of this emerging rivalry. Djokovic initially went down 2-0 before battling back, and the set stayed on serve until the tiebreaker. Alcaraz had to fight off one set point from Djokovic before finally prevailing 9-7 in the tiebreaker to even the match at one set apiece. It also ended Djokovic's stunning Grand Slam streak of 15 straight tiebreakers won.

Alcaraz continued the momentum by breaking Djokovic in the opening game of the third set. He broke him again to go up 4-1 in what was instantly hailed one of the most thrilling games in Wimbledon history. The numbers don't lie: 33 points, 13 deuces, nearly 27 minutes. Alcaraz fought off eight game points from Djokovic — and had seven break points himself — before winning. He then made quick work of the rest of the set to win 6-1 and take a two sets-to-one lead in the match.

Djokovic didn't go quietly. After a long break between the third and fourth sets, he came back refocused and broke Alcaraz in the fifth game. Djokovic cruised from there to send the match to a decisive fifth set.

Alcaraz looked like he might struggle to recover. A save on a break point in the second game of the fifth set appeared to re-energize him. He followed by breaking Djokovic the following game. That was all the space Alcaraz needed. Djokovic appeared to have trouble with his right arm and was never able to break Alcaraz back.

10:48 A.M. ET — Djokovic rushes the net for a thrilling save to hold serve and tie the second set at 5-all.

10:25 A.M. ET — Djokovic holds serve to keep the second set even at 3-all.

10:04 A.M. ET — Djokovic wasted no time returning the favor, breaking Alcaraz in the third game of the second set.

9:58 A.M. ET — Despite dropping the first set, Alcaraz got off to a fast start in the second, winning the first game and appearing to be more settled in his first final at centre court. Alcaraz went up 2-0 after breaking Djokovic. It was just the 4th service game Djokovic has lost at this year's tournament.

🔴 ALCARAZ NOW WITH AN EARLY BREAK!



As in the first set, this time with roles reversed, it's the Spaniard who takes the lead in the second set. Carlos is getting back into the match, he's smiling and seems to be playing much better. pic.twitter.com/cOEiMrnboJ — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) July 16, 2023

9:45 A.M. ET — Alcaraz managed to pick up a game before a dominant Djokovic landed the final blow of the first set, winning 6-1. Per ESPN, Djokovic is 79-1 all-time at Wimbledon when winning the first set.

9:38 A.M. ET — Djokovic started fast against Alcaraz, going up 5-0 in the first set. The Serbian faced break point in the fourth game before eventually overwhelming the Spanish youngster to save serve.