Woman, 71, charged with taping great-grandson's mouth and body

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - A 71-year-old Louisiana woman was arrested after she was accused of putting duct tape on the mouth and body of her 3-year-old great-grandson, KALB reported Friday.
According to a complaint received by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office on July 19, Connie Scroggs of Marksville placed duct tape around the mouth, hands and feet of the child before locking him in a bathroom with the lights off, the television station reported.
According to the complaint, Scroggs admitted to the child’s stepmother that she had used the duct tape because the child would not stop crying, KALB reported. After an investigation, deputies obtained a warrant and arrested Scroggs on Aug. 15 on a charge of cruelty to juveniles, the television station reported.
Scroggs was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and was later released on a $10,000 bond, deputies said.
