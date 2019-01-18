Woman accused of dragging boy by hair through emergency room

AURORA, Ill. - A 25-year-old Illinois woman is facing three felony charges after she was seen on cellphone video dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair through an emergency room, WBBM reported.
Tanye McNeal, of Aurora, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of aggravated battery and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, the television station reported. She is also accused of holding the boy down in a chair shortly before she allegedly dragged the boy, pinching his neck and causing bruising, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
A Kane County judge set McNeal’s bond at $100,000 on Thursday, WBBM reported. She is due to return to court Jan 24, the television station reported.
A 28-year-old Wisconsin woman alerted police Monday afternoon after filming McNeal allegedly dragging the child by his hair in the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, WLS reported.
The boy and a 2-year-old who also was with McNeal at the hospital were released to a relative Monday night, WBBM reported.
