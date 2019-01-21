Woman accused of embezzling $50,000 of lunch money from school district

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from school lunch accounts -- and possibly more -- over a five-year period, WISN reported.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged Jennifer Dettmann, 48, of Kewaskum, of taking money while employed with Taher Inc., a food service vendor. Dettmann served as the Brown Deer School District's food service director from April 2008 to January 2016, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 12 barges break loose on Mon River after towboat hits Liberty Bridge
- 1 person taken to hospital following salt truck crash in Pittsburgh
- Police, EMS on scene of rollover crash; injuries reported
- VIDEO: California police finally ID murder victim after 31 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
During a police interview, the criminal complaint states Dettmann admitted to taking money, WISN reported. Prosecutors said Dettmann was not sure of the exact amount but believed it to be approximately $50,000, the television station reported.
According to the criminal complaint, Dettmann would input e-funds, checks, and a portion of the cash received into the proper system, and then would take the second batch of cash for herself, WISN reported.
Dettmann is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30, the Journal Sentinel reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}