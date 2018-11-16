Woman accused of killing husband waited days before calling 911, police say

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. - Indiana police said a woman murdered her husband on Friday and did not report it until Monday morning, WXIN reported.
Sheila Ridenour, 55, was charged with murder and failure to report a body, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing an arrest report by police in Montgomery County.
According to police, Ridenour called 911 at 3:24 a.m. to report the death. Officers responded and found Billy Ridenour, 62, dead at the couple’s Crawfordsville residence, WXIN reported.
Ridenour told a 911 dispatcher she shot her husband on Friday, the Star reported.
Police said the case is still being investigated, WXIN reported
