  • Woman accused of killing husband waited days before calling 911, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. - Indiana police said a woman murdered her husband on Friday and did not report it until Monday morning, WXIN reported.

    Sheila Ridenour, 55, was charged with murder and failure to report a body, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing an arrest report by police in Montgomery County.

    According to police, Ridenour called 911 at 3:24 a.m. to report the death. Officers responded and found Billy Ridenour, 62, dead at the couple’s Crawfordsville residence, WXIN reported.

    Ridenour told a 911 dispatcher she shot her husband on Friday, the Star reported.

    Police said the case is still being investigated, WXIN reported

