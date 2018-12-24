Woman accused of scamming people, claiming she was wife of California firefighter

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - She claimed she was the wife of a firefighter who was fighting California’s Holy Fire last month, but she wasn’t. But what she did do, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, was con thousands of dollars from people who wanted to help those who were putting their lives on the line fighting wildfires.
Sheriff’s department officials accused Ashley Bemis, 28, of posting photos of a firefighter she claimed was her husband to various social media sites. The posts fooled people into donating more than $2,000 in cash, as well as items like socks, camping equipment and sports drinks, NBC News reported.
PRESS RELEASE: Investigators arrested Ashley Bemis today on multiple felony counts for defrauding individuals who believed they were donating to firefighters battling the Holy Fire. Bemis is accused of collecting donations and keeping them for her personal benefit. pic.twitter.com/s4iYPIXco8— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 19, 2018
But this isn’t the first time that law enforcement said Bemis tried to run an online con. Investigators said she had also faked pregnancies online to scam people out of money, NBC News reported.
This latest hoax came to light when a fire captain saw her posts and alerted the sheriff’s department, The Associated Press reported.
Bemis has been charged with felony grand theft, second-degree burglary, witness intimidation and making false financial statements.
She was jailed on $50,000 bail, NBC News reported.
