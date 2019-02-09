  • Woman accused of stealing IV bag of fentanyl from hospital patient

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A woman is accused of stealing a bag of intravenous fentanyl from a patient’s room at a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

    The incident happened Tuesday at Jewish Hospital while the suspect, identified as Cynthia Kutz, 57, was waiting for her child to undergo surgery, according to WLKY-TV.

    When a nurse noticed that the IV bag was gone, security officers began a search and found the missing medication in a bag near Kutz, WLKY reported. Officers said Kutz admitted the bag was hers.

    She was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including theft of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

     
     

