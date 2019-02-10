Woman accused of trying to kidnap 2 different children

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police arrested an Arkansas woman after she was accused of trying to kidnap two different children.
Jonesboro police said in both incidents, the suspect -- Melanie Carter, 39 -- grabbed the children by the arm “as if to lead them away,” but she was stopped both times by the child’s mother.
Both attempted kidnappings involved Carter trying to lead a girl away from a public area, police said.
Carter told police both times that she “believed the children to be in danger of being kidnapped.” She told officers she was “just trying to protect them.”
Carter is being held on a $1 million bond on felony charges of interference with child custody.
Jonesboro police released video of one of the incidents on their Facebook page Friday.
