Woman admits to store theft after getaway driver leaves her in parking lot, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - An Ohio woman told police that after she stole several items from Tractor Supply in Middletown, her getaway driver saw officers and drove away, leaving her standing in the parking lot.
Samantha Roseneau, 32, was charged with petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; drug abuse/instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and a warrant through Middletown Municipal Court for failure to comply, according to a police report.
Employees at Tractor Supply, 4655 Roosevelt Blvd., told police that on Dec. 20, a female with reddish hair pushed a cart out of the store and walked toward Arby’s. Initially, Roseneau told police the cart wasn’t hers, but after police said they would view the store’s surveillance, she admitted to the theft, police said.
Store employees told police that Roseneau loaded several items into a cart, valued at $766 and pushed the cart past the registers. When she exited the store, the security alarm sounded.
Roseneau told police she was pushing the cart toward Arby’s because a man was waiting for her there in a silver car. But when the man saw police, he drove away, she told police.
Roseneau pleaded guilty to both charges, according to Middletown Municipal Court records. She was sentenced to 180 days with 180 days suspended on petty theft and 90 days with 60 days suspended on the drug charge, according to court records.
