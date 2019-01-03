  • Woman arrested after 7-year-old's body found in storage unit

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DENVER - A Denver woman turned herself in after police say a 7-year-old boy, who may be her son, was found dead in a storage unit before Christmas.

    KRDO reported that the Denver Police Department said Elisha A. Pankey, 43, turned herself in Wednesday. She is being held in jail while an investigation that could lead to a charge of child abuse resulting in death is conducted.

    Denver police said authorities in Aurora, Colorado, gave them information on the disappearance of the boy Dec. 23. After an investigation, officers found the boy’s body in a storage unit.

    KCNC reported medical examiner has not officially identified the body. The cause of death has not been released by police.

    Police ask anyone with information on Pankey or the 7-year-old boy to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

