Woman arrested after shooting pet llama she said attacked her

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. - A Louisiana woman has been charged with animal cruelty after she said her pet llama attacked her in a pasture and she shot it.
Madeline Bourgeois, 67, said the llama, named Earl, came after her as she worked in the pasture Feb. 15, KATC reported.
She told officers who responded that she hit the animal while trying to stop the attack, KADN reported.
Officers said Bourgeois then left the pasture, went inside her home to get a gun and came back to shoot the animal, KATC reported.
She said she shot the llama three times.
When deputies arrived at the property, they saw the llama limping. Animal control tool the pet to a vet to have the bullets removed, KADN reported.
Animal control said the llama had a fractured rib in addition to the gunshot wounds. His condition was not released, The Associated Press reported.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz told media outlets, “According to the law, Bourgeois had every right to defend herself while being attacked, but was no longer in danger after escaping the pasture. Ms. Bourgeois retrieved a gun and then returned and shot the llama, which constitutes the charge of felony cruelty to animals. Bourgeois should have called a vet or animal control for assistance.”
