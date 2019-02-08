0 Woman arrested after son hands out pot-laced candy to classmates, report says

CLEVELAND - Update 3:55 p.m. EST Feb. 7: A Cleveland woman was arrested this week after police said her son brought gummy bears and gummy worms laced with pot to school on Monday and handed them out to at least 12 classmates ranging in age from 5 to 9 years old, according to news reports.

Police and first responders were called to Anton Grdina School to check on the students after a school staffer discovered a bag in a classroom with a label that said it contained THC candies, according to WOIO-TV.

NEW: Police say 9 kids ages 5-9 were taken to the hospital to be checked out further pic.twitter.com/zLi0eYTzeB — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) February 4, 2019

Police determined that a 9-year-old boy had brought the candy to school after taking them from his mother after a party Sunday night, WOIO reported.

Shari Gould was taken into custody and is charged with endangering child.

Her son was the only child that tested positive for THC, the news station reported.

Original story: More than a dozen elementary school students in Cleveland were treated Monday afternoon for eating gummy bears possibly laced with marijuana, according to news reports.

The 14 students, between the ages of 5 and 9 years old, attend Anton Grdina School and shared the gummy bears during lunch, WOIO-TV reported.

Paramedics were called to the school around 2 p.m. and transported the children to a local children’s hospital, where all were listed in stable condition later Monday.

The school issued a statement on the incident, saying it called emergency workers “as a precaution,” according to WOIO.

“The precaution was taken because the packing of the candy was not recognizable to school staff.”

School officials said they have not yet received a police report on the suspicious candy and what it may have contained.

