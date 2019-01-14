Woman arrested for calling 911 after police pulled her over

She was warned.
On Tuesday, Memphis police arrested a woman after she called police because an officer who pulled her over, according to court records.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer pulled over Kelci Newby, 28, because she had a broken window and her windows were “extremely dark tinted.”
When the officer said why he pulled her over, Newby grabbed her phone and began calling 911, police said.
The officer explained that it was not an emergency and that if she called 911, she would be arrested.
Dispatch told police that she made the call. Newby was taken out of the car and arrested, police said.
Newby is charged with calls in non-emergency situations prohibited, according to court records.
