PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Georgia arrested a woman who they say has repeatedly posed as a dentist and damaged several people's teeth.
Krista Szewczyk was arrested Thursday morning in Cobb County, WSB reported. She faces 48 indictments for practicing dentistry without a license, insurance fraud and forging prescriptions.
Paulding County senior assistant district attorney Matthew Rollins said Szewczyk was taking advantage of people and performing procedures without having any training or a license under her belt. He said she's been posing as a dentist for at least seven years, with charges going back to 2013.
Rollins said that after being charged several times in Paulding County, Szewczyk recently moved her business to Cobb County where she was arrested Thursday morning.
He said there are at least 18 victims and several of them had damage to their teeth.
The chief investigator on the case said it's very likely more charges will be filed.
