Woman arrested on drug charges after leaving girls to 'camp' at Walmart

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LUDINGTON, Mich. - Two 10-year-old girls “camping” at a Walmart in Michigan led to a woman’s arrest on drug charges over the weekend, WXMI reported.

    Deputies were called to the store in Ludington at 7 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of the two girls “camping” inside the clothing department, the television station reported.

    The girls ran away when deputies approached, but one of them left behind a cellphone, WXMI reported. Authorities learned the girls had been in the Walmart since 2 a.m. and were participating in a social media challenge where people allegedly sleep inside large stores, WPBN reported.

    When the mother arrived at the store, deputies found her in possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, the television station reported.

    The girls were found at about 8 a.m. walking about a mile from the store, WPBN reported. They were not injured.

