Woman arrested on drug charges after leaving girls to 'camp' at Walmart

LUDINGTON, Mich. - Two 10-year-old girls “camping” at a Walmart in Michigan led to a woman’s arrest on drug charges over the weekend, WXMI reported.
Deputies were called to the store in Ludington at 7 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of the two girls “camping” inside the clothing department, the television station reported.
The girls ran away when deputies approached, but one of them left behind a cellphone, WXMI reported. Authorities learned the girls had been in the Walmart since 2 a.m. and were participating in a social media challenge where people allegedly sleep inside large stores, WPBN reported.
When the mother arrived at the store, deputies found her in possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, the television station reported.
The girls were found at about 8 a.m. walking about a mile from the store, WPBN reported. They were not injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- DUI suspect in Tesla may have been sleeping with autopilot engaged
- Woman stabbed, killed after rolling down car window to give money
- Police: 14-year-old driving under influence crashes into pond/a>
- VIDEO: 2 dogs die in West Mifflin house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}