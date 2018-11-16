Woman attacks McDonald's manager after requesting ketchup

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Police are searching for a California woman who attacked a McDonald’s manager after she entered the back of the fast-food restaurant and asked for ketchup, KABC reported.
On Oct. 27 around 11 p.m., the woman entered the work area of a McDonald’s in Santa Ana and asked for ketchup. When told to leave the employee area, the suspect punched and choked the manager, the television station reported.
The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
VIDEO: Santa Ana McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup https://t.co/6ZwkbVMqz0 pic.twitter.com/j5algslbWn— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2018
"The manager tells her, 'I'll be glad to help you, you just need to go up front,' and for whatever reason she took it upon herself to assault the manager," Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KABC.
The video shows the suspect, dressed in a light T-shirt, putting her hands around the manager’s neck and slamming her head into a drink machine.
Later in the video, a man wearing a gray hoodie comes through the same back entrance and escorts the suspect out of the restaurant.
The restaurant manager said the suspect did not seem intoxicated or impaired, but was just angry, KNTV reported.
"There is no reason that any employee at any business should be assaulted by a patron, much less over not getting enough ketchup," Bertagna told told KABC.
Police are searching for the suspect, Bertagna told the television station.
