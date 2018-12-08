  • Woman, baby rescued after falling 20 feet through storm grate

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A woman and her baby fell through a storm grate Thursday and landed at the bottom of the storm drain 20 feet below the grate.

    The woman was carrying her baby, who is under a year old, through a parking lot when the storm grate inexplicably gave way around 6:37 p.m., according to Clarksville police. 

    A person walking by heard the baby’s cries but could not see anyone in the darkness and called 911. Emergency responders were able to safely remove the woman and child around 7:15 p.m.

    The woman, who has not been identified, was taken by helicopter to a hospital for evaluation. She was conscious and talking with no visible signs of serious injury, police said.

    The baby, who had a small cut but no apparent life-threatening injuries, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

