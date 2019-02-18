Woman becomes 1st known attorney with autism admitted to Florida Bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A recent University of Miami law school grad has become the first known attorney with autism to be sworn into the Florida Bar.
According to the Sun-Sentinel, 24-year-old Haley Moss, originally from Parkland, was admitted to the state bar Jan. 11 and works as an associate attorney at Zumpano Patricios in Miami. She's also known for her art, books, public speaking and advocacy for people with autism, her website says.
Moss added another honor to her resume Saturday when she received the Occhigrossi Family Youth in Service Award from the Unicorn Children's Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of "individuals and families challenged by special needs and neurodiversity," according to its website. Learn more about the award here.
Unicorn Children’s Foundation is pleased to announce that @haleymossart will be receiving The Occhigrossi Family Youth in Service Award at The Unicorn Ball : #GetDownwithMotown! Please join us at @PoloClubBoca on February 16th to help celebrate!https://t.co/NITQPwjhkg pic.twitter.com/VDW4OnhlKj— Unicorn Children's Foundation (@ucfoundation) January 31, 2019
Moss has a message for companies that have hired or are considering hiring someone with autism.
“To employers, I would say, ‘Don’t put limits,’ and, 'You’re investing in what someone can do, and you need to look at what people can do as opposed to what they might not be able to do,'" she told the Sun-Sentinel. “A disability generally is not all-encompassing; it is just part of who someone is, not everything they are."
