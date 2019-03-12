Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day

RICHMOND, Va. - Talk about hitting the jackpot.
According to WTVR, Deborah Brown of Richmond, Virginia, is $150,000 richer after buying 30 winning tickets in the state's Pick 4 drawing on Feb. 11.
Lady Luck: Richmond woman wins Virginia Lottery 30 times in one day https://t.co/6qtakUq4eI pic.twitter.com/Nhxb0BtaRz— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 9, 2019
Brown said she purchased 20 tickets at a Chesterfield County Shell gas station that day, then returned later to buy 10 more, the TV station reported. She chose the same numbers for each ticket – 1-0-3-1.
Those numbers were drawn later that evening, winning Brown $5,000 per ticket, WTVR reported.
Brown is still deciding how to spend her prize, "but she's considering some home renovation," a lottery spokeswoman said.
💰Meet Lady Luck: How this Richmond woman won the #VirginiaLottery 30 times in one day! https://t.co/h6po3Ery7E #RVA #Lucky #Wow #PickFour pic.twitter.com/Ns60NXIK76— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 9, 2019
