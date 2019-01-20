  • Woman caught in court with backpack full of drugs, report says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MINERVA, Ohio - An Ohio woman was jailed Thursday after officers in a Stark County courtroom discovered drugs in her backpack during an appearance on a drug-related charge.

    Elizabeth D. Wilson, 31, of Minerva, Ohio, appeared in the village mayor’s court with a backpack containing small amounts if methamphetamine, ecstasy, pills, marijuana and other drugs, and paraphernalia used to smoke them, according to the Canton Rep.

    Wilson was arrested on a number of drug possession charges, including intent to sell, distribute or deliver and possession of drug abuse instruments, the Rep reported.

    She was jailed on a $26,000 bond pending another court appearance.

