Woman caught in court with backpack full of drugs, report says

MINERVA, Ohio - An Ohio woman was jailed Thursday after officers in a Stark County courtroom discovered drugs in her backpack during an appearance on a drug-related charge.
Elizabeth D. Wilson, 31, of Minerva, Ohio, appeared in the village mayor’s court with a backpack containing small amounts if methamphetamine, ecstasy, pills, marijuana and other drugs, and paraphernalia used to smoke them, according to the Canton Rep.
Wilson was arrested on a number of drug possession charges, including intent to sell, distribute or deliver and possession of drug abuse instruments, the Rep reported.
She was jailed on a $26,000 bond pending another court appearance.
