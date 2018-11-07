Woman caught on camera stealing veteran's service dog, police say

OLD TOWN, Fla. - Osceola County deputies in Florida are asking the public’s help finding a 67-year-old veteran’s service dog.
Deputies said the 6-pound 21-year-old Pomeranian, named Kira, was stolen from her owner Sunday.
Joseph Hanson, a Vietnam veteran with PTSD, told deputies he was at Old Town, Florida, when a woman began an altercation with him.
“She got in my face,” Hanson told WFTV. “Cussing and swearing.”
During the altercation, another woman sneaked up behind the man and unleashed Kira. The victim said he never saw the second woman and had no idea what happened to the dog.
The incident was captured on surveillance video. Deputies said the second woman is seen stealing Kira.
Hanson said Kira has a number of health issues, is hard of hearing and is going blind. He said he and his other service dog, Star, are distraught.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Hanson said he is willing to give a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
