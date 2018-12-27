Woman chases, confronts porch thief

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - A woman chased down a porch thief and recorded the confrontation with the woman.
Renee Abeyta was doing chores at her house Wednesday afternoon when she got an alert from her doorbell camera, KDVR reported.
When Abeyta checked the front porch and the video recordings, she realized someone had stolen a package. Abeyta looked outside and saw the woman was crossing the street to get away.
“I thought, 'No way this is happening to me,'” Abeyta told KDVR.
Abeyta got in her car, parked and confronted the woman, KDVR reported. She asked for the woman’s name and threatened to call police. The woman started to run. Abeyta chased her for more than a minute before she caught up with her.
“There was no way I was going to let her go,” Abeyta told KDVR. “I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package.”
She got the woman to hand over the package -- it contained a cover for a slow cooker.
Abeyta told KDVR that no matter what was inside the package, people should not steal, especially during the holidays.
