Woman detained in investigation of 2 girls' bodies buried in suitcases, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police expect to charge a 28-year-old woman in the investigation into the remains of two girls found buried in suitcases earlier this week, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said police detained the woman Wednesday evening after detectives completed intial interviews and examined evidence.

The woman, whose name was not released, is considered a person of interest, Diaz said. “We are aiming to have her charged later today. However, that's subject to change,” he said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded the girls, estimated to be between 8 and 14 years old, are half-siblings.

The children's remains were recovered Monday from a field near Ginn Academy in the South Collinwood neighborhood after a tip from a dog walker, according to police.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said Tuesday she did not know how the girls died. Their bodies had been there for some time.

“We are hoping to find answers,” Todd told reporters. “This is a terrible, tragic situation.”

