Woman dies after being pinned between car, garage door

    By: Manoella Macedo, Boston25News.com

    YARMOUTH, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman died Tuesday after she was pinned between her vehicle and her home’s garage door, police said.

    Deborah Reade-Kochla, 52, of Yarmouth, was found by her husband pinned between her 2017 Honda SUV and the garage door to her home around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

    A preliminary investigation shows the woman appears to have driven her car through her garage door and became pinned between the car and the door. Reade-Kochla's husband found her when he got home from work, according to police.

    Police and fire officials extricated the woman and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

    Massachusetts State Police, along with the Yarmouth Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and detectives, are leading a follow-up investigation to determine how the incident happened.

     
     

