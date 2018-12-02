Woman dies after being pinned between car, garage door

YARMOUTH, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman died Tuesday after she was pinned between her vehicle and her home’s garage door, police said.
Deborah Reade-Kochla, 52, of Yarmouth, was found by her husband pinned between her 2017 Honda SUV and the garage door to her home around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation shows the woman appears to have driven her car through her garage door and became pinned between the car and the door. Reade-Kochla's husband found her when he got home from work, according to police.
Police and fire officials extricated the woman and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Massachusetts State Police, along with the Yarmouth Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and detectives, are leading a follow-up investigation to determine how the incident happened.
MORE: @yarmouthpolice, @MassStatePolice assigned to Cape & Islands DA's office & Barnstable County Sheriff's Dept. are all on scene investigating what happened #Boston25 https://t.co/G89dVHLxDS— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) November 28, 2018
