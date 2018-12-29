Woman doesn't let active labor stop her from walking graduation stage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Louisiana woman was so determined to get her college degree that she didn't let anything stop her from crossing the graduation stage -- not even active labor.
Anshonarial Greenhouse, 31, walked across the stage Dec. 13 at Louisiana State University-Alexandria's commencement ceremony while leaning on the arm of the head basketball coach, reported the Daily Advertiser of Lafayette. After receiving her bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting, she headed straight to a hospital in Alexandria.
"It was rough walking across that stage," Greenhouse said.
The road to graduating wasn't always easy, either.
Greenhouse began experiencing contractions at 25 weeks, too early to give birth. She had to do many of her assignments virtually from a hospital bed.
Greenhouse knew there was a possibility she wouldn't be able to walk at graduation with the group of close-knit accounting majors, but she wanted to try anyway.
When the day of the commencement ceremony arrived, Greenhouse was in active labor. She ensured beforehand that university staff and an ambulance were aware of the situation and ready to help.
On Dec. 22, Greenhouse welcomed a healthy baby boy, Zaire, to the world.
She said she hopes she set a good example to her 10-year-old daughter, Makhia, about the importance of education.
The mom of two has plenty to celebrate.
"In college, I tried to believe I could do anything if I could be bold enough," she said. "... I just tried to be a boss (and make it happen)."
