Woman finds cat alive near ruins of home destroyed in California wildfires

PARADISE, Calif. - A woman in Northern California, whose parents’ home was destroyed by a wildfire last month, discovered a little joy in the devastation and charred ruins that remain in the wake of some of the worst wildfires the state has ever seen.
Courtney Werblow found her cat, Timber, near the burned-out home a month after the Camp Fire.
Werblow posted a video on Facebook showing the emotional reunion with Timber. She begins crying as she calls her cat over for a bowl of food.
Timber was in no hurry, but eventually wandered over to greet Werblow. “You made it. You made it,” she exclaimed.
She also urged social media users to “never lose hope.”
“One month today since the fire, we received an escort to my parent’s property and my cat Timber was discovered,” Werblow posted.
She told KTLA-TV that the discovery of Timber was a much-needed moment of hope for her family and parents, who lost everything in the fires.
