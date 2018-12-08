0 Woman instigates brawl between teens, coaches girl during fight, deputies say

DUNDEE, Fla. - A Dundee woman is accused of initiating a fistfight between two teenagers, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Giselle Reyes Felix, 36, drove a 16-year-old girl to a home Wednesday, where a 17-year-old girl lives.

According to a news release, the 17-year-old was walking home from school when she heard a car horn and saw a car quickly approaching her. The 16-year-old girl yelled at the victim and then attacked her, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Felix coached the 16-year-old during the brawl.

"Our adult suspect was supposed to be responsible for the 16-year-old girl. Instead, she not only drove the girl to the victim, but she also incited and encouraged a fight, and coached the girl on how to hit the victim,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference.

The release said that, when the victim fell on her back, the 16-year-old stomped on her head multiple times with her feet. A good Samaritan was able to stop the fight temporarily, but Felix encouraged the 16-year-old to attack the other girl again, the release said.

"This is a parent. I want to say, ‘Giselle, what are you thinking, girl? Are you just nuts?’” Judd said.

Felix was arrested and charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old girl was arrested on battery charges.

Neither of the juveniles suffered serious injuries, according to the release.

Their names were not released.

