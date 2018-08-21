Woman jailed after calling 911 on herself, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A northeast Georgia woman was arrested after she called 911 on herself and reported she accidentally left her 3-year-old son in a car for about three hours, officials said.
Alejandra Suarez, 26, of Gainesville, is in the Hall County Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to children, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Scott Ware said Monday in an emailed statement.
Just after 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Suarez realized her oversight and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.
“She stated that she had dropped off her other two children at their grandmother’s home, and the third child had apparently fallen asleep in the car,” Ware said in the statement. “Ms. Suarez departed the grandmother’s home without realizing this and did not discover the child until sometime after she had already been back at home.”
Deputies found the child at the grandmother’s residence in the 2300 block of 4th Street in the Chicopee Village area of Gainesville. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center as a precaution and released.
“The child,” Ware said, “is in good physical condition.”
And while Suarez was “cooperative with investigators throughout the course of this investigation,” a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday. She was arrested Sunday and taken to the county jail.
Bond has not been set at this time.
“This case remains under investigation,” Ware said.
