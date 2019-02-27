Woman leaving funeral home killed when hit by stolen car

MIAMI - A Florida woman leaving a funeral home Sunday was struck and killed by a stolen car whose driver was trying to elude police, the Miami Herald reported.
The maroon Hyundai Elantra had been taken in an armed carjacking Saturday night and was used in a robbery Sunday morning robbery in Miami, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
“We were telling officers be on the lookout for this vehicle that was taken in a carjacking and then the vehicle was then used in another armed robbery,” Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega told reporters at the scene.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was killed when the Elantra ran a stop sign, hit a car belonging to an off-duty police officer and jumped the sidewalk, hitting her, Miami police told the Herald.
The car then flipped, hit a light pole and three parked cars, the newspaper reported.
There were four people in the Elantra, WSVN reported. Three of them were juveniles, police said.
Officials said three officers suffered minor injuries when they broke the vehicle’s glass windows to pull the suspects out of the car, the television station reported.
