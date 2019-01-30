Woman left children in running vehicle so she could rehearse lines for play, police say

OCOEE, Fl. - A woman is facing charges after police said she left two young children alone in a running vehicle for two hours so that she could rehearse lines for a play.
Ocoee police said that Shamira Matthew, the caregiver of the 5-year-old and 6-year-old, left the children alone in the vehicle to "watch a show on a cellphone."
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The children were discovered when a woman walking her dog heard noises coming from the vehicle.
Upon investigation, Matthew told police that she was rehearsing for a play and had no choice but to leave the kids in the car because they were reading lines and didn't want the distraction from kids being loud.
According to police, the car was left down the block from where the rehearsal was taking place, meaning the children were not visible to Matthew.
WFTV visited the home where the rehearsal took place, but the occupant did not want to speak.
Matthew was later charged with child neglect.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}