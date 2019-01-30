0 Woman's apartment cleaned out by mistake

MESQUITE, Texas - A Texas woman came home Wednesday to find her home in disarray as apartment officials cleaned out the wrong unit, WFAA reported.

Shequila Brown, 35, said her 9-year-old daughter discovered belongings gone, valuables thrown away, electronics missing and clothes on the floor of their apartment in Mesquite, the television station reported.

"I suspected that we were hit by burglars," Brown told WFAA. "But there was no forced entry."

Brown said she contacted management and the police. She got a surprise when talking to officials at the apartment complex, the television station reported.

"An employee looked up at my door number, his face dropped, and then he walked out," Brown told WFAA. "I overheard him talking to a manager about making a mistake.

"He said that they were supposed to be cleaning and trashing-out Apt. 1013 Phase Two, but instead trashed out Apt. 1013 Phase One."

Brown said she learned there was another apartment in the complex with a number similar to hers, and that it was scheduled to be cleaned out.

"They mixed up my apartment for another one," Brown told WFAA. "I had televisions missing, game systems, missing AirPods, iPads, and my kid's computers that I just bought them.

"I just, I feel violated ... like, really violated.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the company that owns the apartment complex said it offered “our most sincere apology” to Brown.

“We are regretful to have learned of this incident and understand the frustration this can cause our resident(s). we have been in constant contact with our resident by way of our community manager and we are working diligently to make things right.”

